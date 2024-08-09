Search icon
Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem makes history at Paris Olympics 2024. Arshad shattered the Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters. Born on January 2, 1997, Arshad Nadeem, hails from Mian Channu, Punjab, Pakistan. Nadeem had a strong passion for sports, actively participating in cricket, badminton, football, and athletics since a young age. Although Nadeem excelled in district-level cricket, his journey in javelin throwing began in 7th grade, leading to his illustrious career. Nadeem's villagers and relatives donated money to support his travel for training and events in his early days. Nadeem began competing in javelin in 2015, quickly gaining recognition and securing a bronze medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati. He threw his first personal best of 80.75M at the Asian Games in Jakarta. On August 8, he made his country proud by winning its first gold medal in four decades.

