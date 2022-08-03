हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Watch: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze at CWG 2022
Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
CWG 2022: PM Modi and Anurag Thakur congratulate Indian mixed badminton team for winning silver medal
Uttar Pradesh: Angered parents file complaint against school for ‘teaching Kalma’ to Hindu students
CWG 2022: Indian badminton team loses to Malaysia by 3-1, wins silver medal
#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend: Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for her 'learn to ignore certain things' comment
Smriti Irani, her daughter not owners of Goa restaurant, notes Delhi HC; rebukes Congress over 'false scathing' attacks
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Viral Photos of the Day: Karee...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Speed Reads
More
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary result 2022 likely SOON at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: See how to check here
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for 108 Constable posts, all important details here
'Missing' for 20 years, Mumbai woman found in Pakistan; reunites with family but yet to meet them
NTA JEE Main 2022 sesion 2 Result, Answer key: Date, time, how to check here
Sony launches new truly wireless earphones LinkBuds with discount: Price, features, availability details
Most Watched
More
India’s First Centrally AC Railway Station...
Watch: UK college student energetic dance to desi dhol beats...
Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna visits Siddharth Roy Kapoor's offi...
The Isley brothers, Pharrell Williams and Steve Miller earn ...
Senior Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot join pr...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
cwg 2022
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall