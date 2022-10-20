Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Watch: Left-arm pace bowler Arshdeep Singh visits Indian restaurant in Brisbane

Death-over specialist Arshdeep Singh recently went to an Indian restaurant in Brisbane and relished over some of the famous Indian delicacies.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.