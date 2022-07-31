हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Watch: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's second gold at CWG 2022
Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India's second gold at CWG 2022. Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts a total of 300kg, a Games Record. He won the medal in men’s 67kg weightlifting final event.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies for 547 TGT, PGT, various posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
EPFO update: Step-by-step process to generate direct UAN
Honda City, Jazz, WR-V to be discontinued in India, check details here
SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1411 Constable driver posts, know how to apply
Shamshera box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film gets rejected by audience, mints Rs 40.45 crore
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6...
Viral Photos of the Day: Karee...
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pu...
Speed Reads
More
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs detained in West Bengal with huge amount of cash
Punjab: AAP municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar shot dead in Malerkotla
Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passes away at 81
US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again in 'rebound' case
Most Watched
More
Study predicts soil recovery following wildfires...
Uttarakhand: IMA conducts passing out parade in Dehradun...
Europe's biggest start-up conference recognizes India as 'co...
74th Emmy Awards nominees out: Best actress in comedy series...
Vice President Naidu meets President of Senegal at President...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall