Was very emotional when National Anthem played after my win: Mirabai Chanu

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30. “Commonwealth are the first games I am playing after Tokyo Olympics. I won a gold for the country, I am elated. I'd never done 88kg and I did it this time, even touched upon 90kg. I am happy about it,” said Mirabai Chanu. “I was very emotional when the National Anthem played after my win, everyone was singing it at the top of their voice. I was touched,” she added.

