Virat takes Anushka out for a scooty ride in Mumbai

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli consistently give their fans major couple goals. The power couple has once again proved why they are referred to as couple goals. Following their project shoot on Saturday, the couple was seen riding a scooter on Madh Island in Mumbai. The couple might be busy with their respective jobs, but they never miss a fair chance to spend some ‘quality time' together. Anushka donned all-black in the scooty pictures, while Virat wore a green shirt teamed with black pants. The couple matched by dressing in sneakers and helmets. The pictures of the two from the same, are doing the rounds on social media. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika. The 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback! Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.