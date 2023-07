Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Team India took part in a unique reflexes-sharpening fielding drill ahead of first Test. In a video, players including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane can be seen catching a tri-colored boomerang-like spinning object in a hurdle.

