Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is gearing up for an extensive celebration of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's 35th birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. According to a report, CAB, which is currently under the leadership of Snehasish Ganguly, the brother of former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, has proposed a plan for the birthday of the Indian batsman. However, this plan is subject to approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).