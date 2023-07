Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look At His legendary Carrer, Batting Record And More

Indian Legend Virat Kohli is set to play his 500th international match today, July 20. Ever since his international debut in 2008, Virat has solidified his status as a legend. Ever since the 2000s, nobody has scored runs and centuries at the rate Virat has done. Here is a look at Virat Kohli's legendary career so far.

