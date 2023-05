Virat Kohli explains heart-touching reason behind wearing jersey number 18 | Virat Kohli Special

Virat Kohli has been wearing the 18th number jersey for both India and RCB in IPL. But the love connection between Kohli and number 18 has other reasons too. Kohli revealed the cosmic connection he has with his jersey number 18. He shared that two highly impactful events in his life are associated with the number 18.