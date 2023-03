"Virat ko laga, Virat ko": Rohit Sharma plays Holi with Team India in Ahmedabad | Holi 2023

India on Wednesday celebrated Holi with much fervour and zeal. Indian cricket team celebrated the festival of colours. A video from the Holi celebration has surfaced on the internet. The Indian skipper Rohit can be seen smearing gulal on team members. All team members including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul are also seen in the video.