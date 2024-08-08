Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Why The Indian Wrestler Failed To Shed Extra Weight | Paris 2024

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent, explained the circumstances surrounding Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat's weight was 2.7 kg above the allowed limit after the semi-finals, and the team attempted to reduce her weight through various methods, including dehydration techniques, exercise, and even cutting her hair. Despite their best efforts, they ran out of time, and Phogat was disqualified. Following her disqualification, the medical team prioritized rehydrating her with intravenous fluids, and she has since recovered and is physically and medically normal, with precautionary blood tests also conducted. Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha's first reaction came on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, stating that she is shocked and disappointed she added that IOA is doing its best to address the situation. Usha announced plans to meet with the World Wrestling Federation President to discuss the matter further, indicating the IOA's efforts to investigate and potentially appeal the disqualification decision.