Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat, who was earlier disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 gram overweight than the permissible limit, has decided to file an appeal in Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision. She has asked for a joint Olympic silver to be given to her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport or CAS is an international body established in 1984 to settle disputes in sport through arbitration. Vinesh has asked for an urgent hearing and has requested for two silver medals to be given. The verdict is expected to be given on June 08 CAS will reply to Vinesh in the morning (around 11:30am IST) if CAS rules in Vinesh’s favour then she will be awarded a joint silver. CAS verdict will be binding on IOC.