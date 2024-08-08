Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024

India’s Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling competition after she was found overweight in the women’s 50kg category on the morning of her gold medal bout on Thursday. In wrestling, bouts in each weight category are held over two days. The weigh-in, to ensure wrestlers are not overweight in their category, takes place in the morning before the events begin. If a wrestler fails the weigh-in, they are disqualified. Watch the entire discussion to know these answers about wrestling: - What is a weight cut? - When do wrestlers weigh in? - Why was it tough for Vinesh Phogat to cut weight? - Why was she disqualified despite making the weight on the first day? - Could Vinesh have a medal if she was injured? - Was a two-day weigh-in always the rule?