Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at Indian team after their recent loss to West Indies. Batting first, India was bundled out for just 181 runs. Expressing his disappointment, Prasad said team has been very ordinary in ODIs and T20Is.

