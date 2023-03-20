UP Sports Dept along with HCL organises ‘Cyclothon’ in Noida

UP Sports Department in collaboration with HCL organized a ‘Cyclothon’ in Noida on March 20. It was flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare of Uttar Pradesh Navneet Sehgal. Over 1400 cyclists participated in the event. The event aimed at spreading awareness regarding physical fitness.He said, “I congratulate HCL and public of Noida for making the event a success.”