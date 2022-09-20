UP Members of Muslim community make Ravan’s effigy in Agra give message of communal harmony

Members of the Muslim Community in Agra were seen making Ravan’s effigy on September 19. This is ahead of the preparations of Dussehra at Ramlila Maidan in Agra. These artisans have been making the effigy during the festival for several years. The tradition is a clear picture of communal harmony in the state. An artisan said, “The communal fight is created by politicians, we do not indulge in it. We want to give the message of brotherhood and unity.”