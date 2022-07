Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates PV Sindhu on Singapore Open title win

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on July 17 congratulated shuttler PV Sindhu for clinching her maiden Singapore Open title. Speaking to media persons, Thakur said, “I would like to congratulate PV Sindhu on behalf of country and GoI. Brilliant performance. She has again uplifted pride and honour of the tricolour by clinching Singapore Open.