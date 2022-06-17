Ultimate Kho-Kho on-boards two new franchise owners in Capri Global: KLO Sports

The Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) announced Capri Global and KLO Sports as the owners of the Rajasthan and Chennai teams for the inaugural season of the League, which will begin in 2022 on June 17, 2022. The Chennai Quick Guns, owned by KLO Sports, will be known as such, while Capri Global's Rajasthan-based franchise is yet to be named. Sanjay Jupudi and Srinath Chittoori, both successful businessmen in the construction, automobile, and information technology sectors in India and abroad, co-own KLO Sports.