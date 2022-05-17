Thomas Cup 2022: Have never seen a Prime Minister calling sports team after win, says Chirag Shetty

The Indian badminton team created history by winning the maiden Thomas Cup title on May 15 after defeating 14-time champions Indonesia. Soon after the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction via phone with the Indian badminton team. The winner of the prestigious crown Chirag Shetty said that he has never seen a prime minister calling a sports team after a win. “I have never seen a Prime Minister actually calling a sports team after a win. It happens only in India... We were very happy that he took out time from his busy schedule and congratulated us on our victory,” he added.