The wait is over, Virat Kohli hits 28th Test century, equals Sunil Gavaskar's record | Ind vs Aus

Virat Kohli has scored a ton in the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli brought up his 28th Test century after flicking Nathan Lyon for a single. There was a gap of 41 innings (1205 days) between his last century and this one. His 28th Test ton is also his 75th international hundred.