Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

T20 World Cup: SriLanka thrashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets

T20 World Cup: SriLanka thrashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's family, friends watch film in customised t-shirts imprinted with her Junoon look
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.