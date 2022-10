T20 WC: Virat Kohli’s FOUR greatest T20I knocks. Which one is your favourite?

Following his 82 not-out knock against Pakistan in a nail-bitter thriller on October 23, Virat Kohli has once again solidified his credentials as one the game’s all-time greats. His knock helped India cross the line off the last ball in arguably the best India v Pakistan T20I encounter in recent times.