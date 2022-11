T20 WC: Rohit Sharma injured ahead of semi-final clash vs England

After topping the Group 2 in the ongoing T20 WC, the Indian team will be facing England in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. The Men in Blue arrived in South Australia on November 7 for the knockout game and began their preparations a day later. However, it wasn't a good news for the Indian team.