Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

T20 WC 2022: ICC announced prize money of USD 1.6 million for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Winner

ICC on Friday announced the title winners of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2022 will be taking home a whopping cheque of USD 1.6 million.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.