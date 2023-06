Sunil Chhetri led India to famous victory against arch-rival Pakistan in SAFF Championship opener

Sunil Chhetri's amazing hat trick laced India's 4-0 win over Pakistan. From the beginning, India brought forth their experience and class into play. Chhetri also became the second-highest Asian goalscorer in international football. Ali Daei of Iran holds the record with 109 goals from 149 matches, and Chhetri has 90 strikes.