SRH Vs MI Highlights Rohit Sharma Helps MI Beat SRH By 7 Wickets | MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2025

SRH Vs MI Highlights: Rohit Sharma Helps MI Beat SRH By 7 Wickets | MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma & Trent Boult Shine as MI Crush SRH | IPL 2025 Highlights & Match Analysis Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult powered Mumbai Indians to a dominant 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in a thrilling IPL 2025 clash!