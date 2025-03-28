SRH vs LSG Highlights Marsh Pooran Shine; LSG Beat SRH By 5 Wkts | LSG vs SRH Highlights IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran & Mitchell Marsh Lead LSG to Dominant 5-Wicket Win Over SRH | IPL 2025 Highlights In a spectacular performance, Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secure an easy five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG chased down a target of 191 in just 16.1 overs, with Pooran and Marsh's explosive batting at the helm. Earlier, Shardul Thakur impressed with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 34 runs, restricting SRH to 190/9. Despite Travis Head's counterattack (47 off 28), SRH struggled after Thakur's early breakthroughs. Pat Cummins (18 off 4) and Aniket Verma (26 off 13) provided some quick runs, but LSG's chase was smooth and decisive. SRH vs LSG Predicted Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa. Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh. Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh. Impact Player: Prince Yadav.