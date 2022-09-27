Search icon
Sports Wrap, September 27

Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann: Chess champion accuses opponent of cheating. Dinky-dinky: The Saurav Ghosal shot that wowed an artsy Nantes crowd. Luis Figo scores a bicycle kick goal in ‘zero gravity’ football match

