Sports Wrap September 21

No change in Indian Women T20 squad, BCCI announces 15-member side for ACC T20 Championship. Rizwan quicker to 2000 T20I runs than Kohli, equals Babar’s record. Pak vs Eng 1st T20I: England make triumphant return to Pakistan after 17 years. Julius Baer Cup: Arjun Erigaisi in 2nd spot; R Praggnanandhaa in fourth place