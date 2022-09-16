हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Sports Wrap, September 16
Virat Kohli sends a heartfelt message to Roger Federer after retirement; Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022; India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match tickets sold out. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Narendra Modi
Brahmastra
Iphone
Popular Stories
More
July 2019 and now: Its deja vu for Congress in Goa as Digambar Kamat-Michael Lobo combo returns to haunt party again
'It has been an honour and privilege...': Princess Anne writes heart melting letter her mother Queen Elizabeth
Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the origin, history and significance of this day
After Harsha Bhogle vs Uber on Twitter, fans demand 'Boycott Uber'; commentator wins hearts with his reply
Video: ‘Snake man’ dies minutes after being bitten by a cobra in Rajasthan
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times...
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot:...
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidhar...
Ferrari, Bentley and other exo...
Speed Reads
More
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
Chennai: Airman shoots himself with service weapon at Avadi IAF base
WBJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result declared at wbjee.nic.in, get direct link here
Kottayam, Kerala: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl
Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten up by so-called upper castes in Jaisalmer for drinking water from pot
Most Watched
More
Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to use its ...
Independence Day 2022: How India became a cricket superpower...
Kerur Violence: Irate kin throws away Rs 2 Lakh compensation...
DNA | India creates new history TODAY!...
Darlings star Alia Bhatt opens up about Brahmastra, crossove...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall