Sports Wrap, September 13

Mohammed Siraj impresses on Warwickshire debut, bags four wickets to leave Somerset reeling. Shami exclusion the big call in India’s T20 squad. ‘We can always crib about selection’: Sunil Gavaskar's no-nonsense judgement on India's T20 World Cup squad. Chennai Open: India's Karman Kaur Thandi shocks No.8 seed Chloe Paquet to march ahead