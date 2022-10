Sports Wrap, October 8

NZ vs PAK Tri-Series 2nd T20I: Dahani removes Phillips. AUS vs WI: David Warner hails ‘godsend’ Tim David after Brisbane blitz. India misses a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup. Dane Cleaver replaces injured Daryl Mitchell in New Zealand’s squad for Tri-Series