Sports Wrap, October 31

India cricketer Virat Kohli said Monday said he was "paranoid about his privacy" after a stranger appeared to have filmed inside his hotel room in Perth. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stated that “things could have been different” had Aiden Markram’s catch been grabbed or a handful of tight run-outs been completed during India’s five-wicket loss to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.