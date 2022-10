Sports Wrap, October 10

Virat Kohli has shared a picture from Team India’s practice session for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Australian batter Aaron Finch completed 3,000 runs in T20I cricket on Sunday, becoming the first Australian and only the sixth player to do so. Pakistan will host New Zealand for two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is between December 2022 and May 2023.