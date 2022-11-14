हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Sports Wrap, November 14
T20 WC: England become first ever team to hold both ODI and T20 World Championships; Mohammed Shami trolls Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan lose T20 World Cup Final. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, crypto mogul whose net worth plummeted from $16 billion to $1 billion in less than a week
Malaika Arora sizzles in tube top and white coat, fans say 'what a hottie'
Delhi University Admission 2022: DU to release 3rd merit list today at du.ac.in, check CSAS Round 3 schedule
Who is Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS founder whose comments on Sita landed him in controversy?
Pet dog bites security guard in Greater Noida’s housing society
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health ben...
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti...
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khil...
In pics: Pooja Hegde looks mes...
Who's next after Liz Truss? Fr...
Speed Reads
More
CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here
JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list OUT: Website, steps to download, other details
Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea: See how to download here
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to spot hidden crocodile in THIS image
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog within 8 seconds
Most Watched
More
NASA’s Mars perseverance rover hints at past life on Red Pl...
DNA | About Solar Eclipse 2022...
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Sajid Khan calls him...
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka stuns UAE by 79 runs...
After Morbi, another bridge collapsed in UP's Chandauli ...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall