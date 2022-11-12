Search icon
Sports Wrap, November 12

New Zealand's Greg Barclay was on Saturday unanimously re-elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term. Watch to know all about the T20 world cup 2022 latest happenings.

