Sports Wrap, May 8

IPL 2022: Avesh Khan, Jason Holder help LSG trump KKR by 75 runs to go top of the table; IPl 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal finally delivers as RR beat PBKS to inch closer to playoffs; Today at IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 54; Today at IPL 2022: Chennai will face the in-form Delhi in the second encounter of Sunday’s doubleheader. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.