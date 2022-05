Sports Wrap, May 7

IPL 2022, MI vs GT: Daniel Sams bowls standout last over for Mumbai Indians to edge Gujarat Titans; Hardik and Tewatia's run-outs were game changers, says Rashid Khan on GT's 5-run defeat; IPL 2022: MI skipper Rohit Sharma becomes only fifth player in IPL history to complete 200 sixes. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.