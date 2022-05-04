Sports Wrap May 4

IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada help Punjab Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets; IPL 2022: PBKS batter Liam Livingstone smashes 117-meter biggest six of season vs Gujarat; IPL 2022: MS Dhoni needs six more maximums for 200 sixes, hopes to become 2nd after Virat Kohli. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.