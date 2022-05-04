SPORTS
IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada help Punjab Kings thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets; IPL 2022: PBKS batter Liam Livingstone smashes 117-meter biggest six of season vs Gujarat; IPL 2022: MS Dhoni needs six more maximums for 200 sixes, hopes to become 2nd after Virat Kohli. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.
Arjun Kapoor pens goofy note for sister Anshula Kapoor on her 34th birthday: '...has her eyes on the next glass'
India’s Koneru Humpy makes India proud, becomes World Rapid Chess champion for second time
BIG claim by Donald Trump, accuses Democrats of paying millions to Beyoncé, Oprah for...
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ex-Australia star calls Nathan Lyon 'Taklu', fans erupts in laughter
'Had the honour to...': Indian origin CEO of billion-dollar company shares insights from his meeting with PM Modi
Elon Musk warns of debt crisis, says, US is heading for...
Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala's picture from Sikandar set shows their timeless bond: 'Some things really never change..'
Tisca Chopra fools Darsheel Safary, reunites with him after 17 years in viral video, fans demand 'Taare Zameen Par 2'
Muslim population expected to rise, will make them largest religious community in the world by...
Viral: Mumbai man outwits scammer by using his puppy, here's how
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 highlights: Lyon, Boland frustrate India with 10th-wicket partnership, AUS 228/9 at stumps
Mika Singh claims working with Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover was 'horrible', says they created 'drama kissing each other'
China's new 6th gen fighter jet J-36 takes flight: Will it be a game-changing ‘superweapon'?
Woman pairs biryani with strawberry ice cream, internet seeks justice for dish, watch viral video
Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute & RVCE: Karnataka's payloads advancing research on ISRO's SpaDEX
Madhoo Shah's daughter Kiea jets off with Ananya Panday's sister, smiles for paps at airport; watch
Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta slams 'extremely egotistic' celebrity who fakes humility, netizens think it is...
Uorfi Javed breaks silence on her abrupt exit from Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: 'Comparing me to Mia Khalifa...'
Retired IPS officer Acharya Kishore Kunal passes away in Patna: Who was he?
On Twinkle Khanna's birthday, Akshay Kumar drops hilarious birthday wish: 'What everyone thinks my wife...'
Anurag Kashyap wanted this star in Gangs of Wasseypur, director 'couldn't afford' him because he had habit of...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma loses cool after Yashasvi Jaiswal drops Marnus Labuschagne's catch on Day 4 - Watch
Donald Trump sides with Elon Musk on H-1B visa debate: Here's what it means
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in Melbourne, breaks Kapil Dev's record to become....
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Session 2 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's 4-fer puts India in command, Australia 135/6 at tea
Made in $2 million, world's most profitable film of 2024, bigger hit than Pushpa 2, it has no stars, still earned..
Lion kisses girl in viral video, netizens shower love, say “love is the answer”
Watch: Chilling video shows exact moment when South Korean aircraft crashed
Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel recalls improvising scene that moved Kiran Rao and left everyone in tears
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance acquires this company for Rs 375 crore, it is...
Puma takes a cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar over questioning Nitish Reddy's spot in India's playing XI
Amitabh Bachchan recalls being treated badly by security, says even 'Shah Rukh Khan had similar experience'
India's worst film had 30 kissing scenes, couldn't recover 50% of budget, actress left Bollywood, it's not Murder, but..
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 Session 1 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy century takes India to 369, Australia 53/2 at lunch
Baby John star Keerthy Suresh gets miffed at paparazzi's 'Dosa' jibe, shuts them down with sass; watch viral video
Who is Honey Singh's ex-wife Shalini Talwar? Has worked with THIS big actor, accused star rapper of domestic violence
'I have been closely interacting with D Gukesh for a few years now,' says PM Modi
South Korea: All except 2 presumed dead as plane with 181 on board crashes after driving off runway at Muan Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious 'pant phatt gaya' banter with paps wins internet, netizens say 'no celeb attitude'
Baby John vs Max vs Pushpa 2 vs Mufasa box office
Radhika Merchant ditches fancy clothes for a classy pyjama and it's fabulous
Anupriya Goenka talks about her show Khoj, reveals why she isn't a part of War 2: 'They weren't able to...' | Exclusive
Meet Rishab Ostwal, who bagged AIR one in CA final exam, his score was...; know his preparation strategy and more
Little girl's electrifying dance on 'Sadi Gali' captures hearts online, WATCH viral video
Video of deer knocking over little kid at park goes viral, netizens say 'dumb parenting'
Happy New Year 2025: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with friends, family
Meet IIT alumni, who left high-paying job at Samsung, cracked UPSC exam, now posted as...
Noel Tata challenges Mukesh Ambani weeks after Ratan Tata's death as company launches new brand in market, it is...
Meet actor who once gave 37 retakes for kissing scene, claimed actress made 'mistake intentionally', he is...
DNA TV Show: Tug of war between ruling party, opposition over Dr Manmohan Singh's cremation at Delhi's Nigam Bodh
Manoj Bajpayee wraps up filming of The Family Man Season 3
Baby John box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan film fails to gain momentum on Saturday, earns just Rs...
These diseases are likely to be the biggest emerging threats in 2025
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra shuts down Vivian Dsena, says 'yeh show ka laadla hai lekin...'
'Strict action shall be taken...': Delhi police release advisory for New Year's Eve, check all details here
Alisha Parveen makes shocking accusation against Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa makers: 'Raaton raat...'
This woman claims to earn over Rs 5 crore for being 'professional spoiled brat, netizens say 'I want this life'
Special prayers held in Bhutan for former PM Manmohan Singh, king attends funeral
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Melbourne weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 of Boxing Day Test?
'Russian air defense was repelling Ukrainian drones': Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan counterpart over plane crash
Govt may provide tax relief up to THIS salary slab in this union budget, check details here
Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy gets emotional on meeting family after remarkable century against Australia
Here's why you shouldn't wear shorts on flights
'There has to be dignity in death': BJP hits back at Congress's allegations over Manmohan Singh's cremation
Salman Khan has just one dialogue in Sikander teaser and that is...
One labourer killed, another injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car, probe underway
'Sacrifice a lesser or a smaller name': Rohit Sharma criticised for unfair treatment of KL Rahul in Boxing Day Test
Does Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, owns Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink, which is world's most expensive phone?
'Impressed me from the 1st Test': Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Nitish Reddy after Boxing Day Test brilliance
'Government insulted Manmohan Singh by organising his last rites on Nigam Bodh Ghat': LoP Rahul Gandhi slams NDA
Hansal Mehta slams Anupam Kher for calling him 'hypocrite' over Manmohan Singh's biopic The Accidental Prime Minister
'Many people say Adani Group only works in BJP-ruled states...': Gautam Adani dismisses claims of political favouritism
This is how Amazon crushed dream of Indian entrepreneur who once earned Rs 2000000 daily, now earns Rs 0 due to...
Bangladesh frees ex-minister who funded POK terrorists against India
Sona Mohapatra says Aishwarya Rai 'toned down' after she entered Bollywood: 'The industry compels her to not...'
'Happy Birthday Bhai': Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host Salman Khan's birthday in star-studded event, WATCH viral video
New Year: Mouthwatering snacks for your New Year 2025 party
Sikandar teaser: Salman Khan kills villains with rifle and his ultimate swag, fans say 'Baap of Bollywood is back'
'NDA government created unnecessary controversy over Manmohan Singh's cremation, memorial', alleges Ashok Gehlot
Meet India's first lady doctor, who was denied admission in colleges, fought legal battles, she was...
Viral video: Groom's father showers millions in cash over bride's house in Pakistan, watch
Elon Musk again comes in support of Sriram Krishnan after racist pic shows him as butter chicken
Meet man whose father is Pakistan's richest person, has huge social media fan base, not richer than Akash Ambani, he is
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur bookmarks 'crazy, hazy' moments from 2024 with cryptic note
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh blushes after Salman mentions Shalin Bhanot as her rumoured boyfriend, #AviSha fans shocked
Why Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani often wears green gemstone? Reason is...
AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton's BIG warning, claims technology may wipe out humanity in the next...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani consume milk of this cow breed, it drinks RO water, rests on special mattress, it is...
Months after Ratan Tata's death, Tata Group enters ethnic wear market with its new brand, it is...
Ram Charan's fan writes 'RIP letter' threatening makers to release Game Changer trailer within...
Wamiqa Gabbi 'uncanny resemblance' with Aishwarya Rai sparks online debate: 'She is far better than...'
“Congress didn’t even bother to...,” Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter condemns Congress after its request for Manmohan Singh’
Wild buffalo overpowers 'king of jungle' in intense face-off, netizens react to shocking video
Uorfi Javed walks out of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent over contestant's question about her...
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights: Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with maiden Test century at MCG, India 358/9 at stumps
BIG blow to Anil Ambani, Reliance Infrastructure receives notice from Axis, IDFC First Bank for...
Dhirubhai Ambani’s Birthday: This was Mukesh Ambani’s father’s favourite car who’s now owned by...
Watch: Nitish Kumar Reddy's father gets emotional as son slams maiden Test century in Melbourne
Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara's face revealed as Natasha Dalal holds her close at airport: Watch viral video
Baby John vs Max vs Pushpa 2 vs Lion King Mufasa box office collections