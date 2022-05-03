Sports Wrap May 3

Indian weightlifter Harshada Sharad Garud creates HISTORY by becoming Junior World Champion; IPL 2022: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh's batting blitz help KKR end losing streak; RR stumble to 2nd defeat in row; Kerala beats West Bengal on penalties by 5-4 to win their seventh Santosh Trophy. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.