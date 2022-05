Sports Wrap, May 14

IPL 2022: PBKS boost playoff hopes after Livingstone and Bairstow fireworks against RCB in 54-run win; IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to score over 6500 runs in the IPL; Josh Hazlewood records most expensive spell bowled in IPL 2022 during RCB v PBKS clash. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.