Sports Wrap, May 10

IPL 2022: Bumrah five-for in vain as KKR win by 52 runs. Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022. Rupinder Pal Singh named Indian men's hockey team captain for Asia Cup

