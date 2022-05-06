Search icon
Sports Wrap, May 06

IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs replaces injured Tymal Mills in Mumbai Indians' squad. Umran Malik breaks his own record to script magnificent IPL history with 157kmph thunderbolt in DC game

