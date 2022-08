Sports Wrap, August 3

CWG 2022, Day 5: Indian Badminton mixed team clinches silver in final, gold sealed in TT and Lawn Bowls; Suryakumar Yadav's 76 guides India to seven-wicket win over West Indies in 3rd T20I; Hardik Pandya becomes first India men's player to 500 runs & 50 wickets double in T20Is. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.