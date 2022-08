Sports Wrap, August 1

England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany; CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters Achinta Sheuli, Jeremy Lalrinnunga win gold on Day 3; CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan. Watch more in DNA Sports Wrap.