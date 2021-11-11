Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauds UP Govt for honouring para-athletes

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur attended a program organised at Meerut Agriculture University to felicitate para-athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. Anurag Thakur said, “The decision of the state government to honour the players participating in the Tokyo Paralympics is commendable. I had a discussion with the Sports Minister and State CM on promoting sports in the state. I am sure that in future UP will give more players to the country.”