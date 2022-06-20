Sports Defender Carlos Delgado reunites with Odisha FC

Odisha FC have announced the return of defender Carlos Delgado who will come back to the club after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau. A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club's B side more than a decade ago. After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the centre-back signed for Valencia in 2012. Starting with the B team, Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille. He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha.