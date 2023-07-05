SAFF Championship Final Gurpreet emerges as hero in penalty shootout Indias victory over Kuwait

India beat Kuwait to win SAFF Championship 2023 final on Tuesday. The hosts defeated Kuwait 5-4 on penalties to win their record 9th title. In the penalty shootout, Udanta Singh missed one penalty for India while Abdullah hit the post for Kuwait. The match went into sudden death and it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who saved the penalty from Hajiah to clinch the win.