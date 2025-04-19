RR Vs LSG Live Match Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Match I IPL 2025 I Cricket

RR Vs LSG Live Match: Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Match I IPL 2025 I Cricket LSG Vs RR Live Match: Match 36 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This game will mark the eighth match of both sides in IPL 2025. RR come into this game on the back of three losses on the trot. Their most-recent game went right down to the wire, and the Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals would have certainly been a tough pill to swallow. Sanju Samson and his men would be keen to stage a comeback. As far as LSG are concerned, they were in fine nick after winning three games in a row. They looked on track to make it four in four against Chennai Super Kings. However, they lost the plot during crucial junctures of the match. RR Vs LSG Pitch Report In 58 IPL games at the venue so far, 20 matches won by teams batting first while 37 have been clinched by the team chasing. Winning the toss and opting to bowl would be the ideal choice. RR Vs LSG Playing 11 RR Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande LSG Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi